Understanding The New Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act & Family Medical Leave Act

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) recently announced its first round of published guidance to provide information to employees and employers about how each will be able to take advantage of the protections and relief offered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which expand coverage under the Paid Sick Leave and Family Medical Leave Acts. Join us Mark Kohler and Mat Sorensen explain how these two new laws affect employees and employers.

This webinar will cover:

Up to 2 weeks of pay for employees depending on the situation and fully reimbursed by the government

How do I qualify for sick leave if I have a day job and meet one of the 6 reasons for compensation?

What are the qualifications for 12 weeks of Family Medical Leave?

How much do I get paid while on Medical Leave taking care of a family member?

Plus, Mark and Mat will field your questions on these complex topics.