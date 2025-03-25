Small & Medium Business Trends

In the sixth edition of the "Small & Medium Business Trends" report, Salesforce surveyed 3,350 leaders fromsmall, medium, and growth businesses (SMBs) — those with 200 or fewer employees. In pursuit of efficiency and growth, SMBs are ramping up their tech investments to forge stronger customer relationships and scale growing operations. They recognize how important it is to embrace AI and prioritize data strategies that provide speed, reliability, and a clear understanding of their customers — all while earning and maintaining trust. These proactive, strategic moves position SMBs to thrive alongside larger competitors in a rapidly changing business landscape. The global survey uncovers:

What distinguishes growing SMBs from their peers

How SMBs are strategizing their tech stack to achieve their goals

AI's impact on productivity and revenue, and SMBs' plans for its expansion

Complete the form below to access the free report.