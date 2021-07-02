The Basic Guide to Exporting

For American companies of all sizes, exporting to international buyers makes more sense now than ever before. A Basic Guide to Exporting, developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, addresses virtually every issue an exporter might face.



Answers to Your Exporting Questions: Learn about getting things rolling, financial and legal issues, delivering your product to foreign buyers, and more. This guide can help you navigate the ins and outs of exporting with more detail than a simple buyers list or directory.



Bonus Content: In addition to detailed information about the exporting process, this book also includes real-life success stories from companies we’ve counseled on exporting, sample forms and letters to guide your documentation, details on how to get free or low-cost U.S. government export support, and more.

Download Your Free Guide Below