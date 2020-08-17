Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund is a not-for-profit initiative launched by Alibaba Group in 2015. Our mission is to help Hong Kong and Taiwan-based entrepreneurs and young people realize their dreams and visions for their businesses and communities. We are passionate about fostering the entrepreneurial spirit amongst young people. As such, we established in Hong Kong a HK$1 billion fund and in Taiwan a NT$10 billion fund to support entrepreneurs in both markets.