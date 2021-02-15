Baby Chick

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
How to Teach Your Kids to Fight Fair
As an elementary school counselor, I deal with conflict between little ones all day long. The kids fly in from recess, frustrated and breathless, ready to tell their side of...
6 Simple Ways One Mom is Boosting Her Child’s Confidence
More than ever, parents realize the need to emphasize raising their children’s self-esteem and confidence. A young child needs support to help them continue thriving as they slowly explore and...
Is Competition Healthy For Children?
Do you think competition is healthy for children? In recent years, competition in childhood has become a bit of a dirty word. I remember playing pass the parcel at parties...
How to Take Control of Your Family’s Screen Time
You can’t upload love, you can’t download time, you can’t Google all of life’s answers. You must actually live some of your life. – Anonymous It likely doesn’t come as...
How to Teach Your Child Self-Control
Self-control is an essential tool for success in life. Yet, it can be a very unnatural skill to possess for a child. Some kids naturally seem to get it. Others...