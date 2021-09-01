Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Most leaders struggle to staff with the right people as they grow. They need a team, but let’s face it – hiring is complicated. Not anymore.

Because whether you need a highly vetted U.S.-based Virtual Assistant, Bookkeeper, Social Media Strategist, or Web Specialist, BELAY has the right person ready to help – without the added stress of having to do everything on your own.

BELAY’s matching process pairs you with contractors who are accepted by standards more rigorous than Harvard's, only accepting just over three percent of those who apply.

Accomplish more. Juggle less. Modernized staffing solutions from BELAY.