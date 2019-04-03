Signing out of account, Standby...
Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
The emerging global cannabis industry has taken the world by storm, offering investors a potential for growth that hasn’t been seen in decades. However, a lack of education and awareness of the industry’s complexities has left many investors wondering if and how to participate. That’s where a team of dedicated industry experts can help.
At CGOC, we believe the true value of the industry will be seen through a long-term, actively managed strategy. Our team of cannabis industry experts manage a diverse portfolio of private and public investments. Our goal to ensure every investor has access to this opportunity and benefit from the long-term future of this exciting new market.
Follow Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation on Social
Latest
Making Cannabis Markets Accessible to Investors
CGOC does the homework for retail investors interested in the cannabis market and provides access to private U.S. players.