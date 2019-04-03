Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The emerging global cannabis industry has taken the world by storm, offering investors a potential for growth that hasn’t been seen in decades. However, a lack of education and awareness of the industry’s complexities has left many investors wondering if and how to participate. That’s where a team of dedicated industry experts can help.