Cannabis.net

Latest
5 Questions Budtenders Get Asked the Most — Plus Some Answers
Trust them. They know their stuff.
Is THCV the New Weight Loss Miracle Drug or Is It Just Cannabis Hype?
More info about the "diet weed."
This State Wants to Pay Its Cities $20k to Allow Recreational Weed. Will It Work?
Let's just say they want to sweeten the pot.
There's a Way to Both Microdose and Macrodose Cannabis — Here's How
Tailor a high that's right for you.
5 Surprising Health Benefits of Cannabis Legalization
A new study shows how much good it can do.
Here's What the Next Round of Cannabis Legalization in Europe Looks Like
The movement gets real across the EU.
The $20 Billion Potential of the Homegrow Cannabis Market
Three million Americans might be on to something.
Your DNA May Explain How You'll React to Psychedelics
New study shows why you might have a bad trip.
Cannabis Knocked Down the Severity of COVID-19 For Millions Worldwide
A new study shows how weed helped fight the coronavirus.
Will Cutting Taxes Help Cannabis Growers Survive Crashing Wholesale Prices?
Looking at California's big gamble.
Know Your Vape Pen: Different Styles For Every Toker
Which is right for you?
Cannabis Sales Slow While Magic Mushroom and LSD Sales Grow
How safe are these psychedelics?
Making the Switch: Will THC-infused Drinks Eventually Replace Alcohol Drinks For Most People?
Who do these appeal to the most?
"I Had a Magical Experience": Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Helped Him Achieve NFL Greatness
Take a trip to touchdown town!
Federal Cannabis Legalization Could Help Boost Southern State Economies
The region could be the next economic powerhouse for weed.