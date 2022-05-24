Signing out of account, Standby...
Cannabis & Tech Today
Hemp Reduces Stress in Cows. How Does That Help Farmers?
A new study digs in.
Why Hemp Can Be the Most Important Tech for Your Smart Home
Is there nothing this plant can't do?
The NFL Is Spending Big Money on Medical Cannabis Research. Why Now?
Without healthy players, there is no game.
The Medical Cannabis Industry Is Failing Patients, Experts Weigh In On How to Fix It
More education is needed across the board.
Pre-Roll Sales Are High: How the Cannabis Industry Is Driving Growth
Technology has a lot to do with it.
Why You Need to Properly Dispose of Cannabis Vaporizers, and How to Do It
Vapes impact on the environment is too great to ignore.
Socially Responsible Cannabis Companies: What Investors Should Look For
Hold them accountable for effects on people and the planet.
Which European Country Consumes More Than 55 Tons of Cannabis Annually?
Low-THC products especially.
Weed Too Dry? 5 Ways to Rehydrate Those Buds
Keep it sticky, folks.
How Arizona Became the New Cannabis Tech Zone
More than $1 billion in sales since 2021 helps.
How Terpenes Can Change Medicine Forever
New research points to very optimistic results.
People Want Eco-Conscious Cannabis, So Why Can't Growers Get It Right?
How to avoid greenwashing.
Germany Inching Closer to Legalizing Cannabis Sales
The significance of this can not be overstated.
Highlights From 2022 Emerald Cup, Now Held In Los Angeles
Bringing NorCal and SoCal together.
The U.S. Government Owns Patents on Some Cannabinoids. Conflict of Interest?
They can earn millions for themselves and big pharma.