Canndescent cultivates ultra-premium cannabis flower for the adult-use market and is California’s #1-selling flower brand. The company produces over 10,000 pounds of cannabis each year and is often described as the inventor of luxury cannabis. In 2016, Canndescent became the first cultivator in the world to abandon traditional strain names, implementing a more shoppable effect architecture of Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. By answering the simple question, “How do I want to feel?,” Canndescent pairs effects with activities that can be enriched through responsible cannabis use. That is, “The Art of Flower™.” Consumers can purchase Canndescent products at leading dispensary and delivery services throughout California and can learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com.

This Company Is Setting Quality, Consistency and Innovation Standards in Cannabis

The cannabis market is seeing an influx. Here's how Canndescent is setting an industry standard with ultra-premium products and innovative methods.

This Startup Says It Has the Perfect Answer for First-Time Cannabis Customers

Canndescent is making ultra-premium cannabis oil both accessible and irresistible for the cannabis novice.

