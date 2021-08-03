ColorComm Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Founded in 2011, ColorComm, Inc. serves more than 40,000 professionals across the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Executive Conference, ColorComm Next Generation Summit, ColorComm Media Group, and Men of Color in Communications Community. ColorComm initially started over a lunch where 34 women gathered for the first ColorComm Luncheon in May 2011 at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Several ColorComm Luncheons later, attendees expressed interest in transforming ColorComm from a luncheon series to a professional membership community with direct access to leaders and decision makers.



ColorComm, Inc. is the nation’s leading women’s platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries. ColorComm Network is a national professional membership organization with chapters located in New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and London. ColorComm Network produces over 100 local programs a year.