Cresco Labs
Recently named one of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 100 Cannabis Leaders, Cresco Labs is among the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S. Cresco Labs’ brands — Cresco, Remedi, Reserve, and Mindy's Edibles, an infused edible line created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal — provide a full suite of consistently dosed products catering to all consumers, from the novice to the connoisseur, from the medically treated to the recreational user. The company’s core values emphasize educating consumers while seeking to eliminate social stigmas associated with marijuana. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.
