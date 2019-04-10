Daily Marijuana Observer

MJObserver.com aka the Daily Marijuana Observer aims to serve as a comprehensive online media platform covering the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on investment, politics and business. With content derived from news worldwide, and an emphasis on the cannabis markets in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, the site seeks to appeal to the average investor with minimal exposure to the cannabis sector. Content is posted daily and features both news stories and press releases from industry-relevant companies.

The Daily Marijuana Observer provides users with extensive databases of marijuana-related stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as stockbrokers who can facilitate trades in cannabis-related securities, and cannabis-related cryptocurrencies. The database covers stocks listed on nine exchanges from the U.S., Canada, and Germany. Information on specific securities includes the current price, ticker symbol, and general information on the company or fund.