Daily Marijuana Observer
MJObserver.com aka the Daily Marijuana Observer aims to serve as a comprehensive online media platform covering the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on investment, politics and business. With content derived from news worldwide, and an emphasis on the cannabis markets in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, the site seeks to appeal to the average investor with minimal exposure to the cannabis sector. Content is posted daily and features both news stories and press releases from industry-relevant companies.
The Daily Marijuana Observer provides users with extensive databases of marijuana-related stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as stockbrokers who can facilitate trades in cannabis-related securities, and cannabis-related cryptocurrencies. The database covers stocks listed on nine exchanges from the U.S., Canada, and Germany. Information on specific securities includes the current price, ticker symbol, and general information on the company or fund.
Latest
The Difference Between CBD And THC
It's important to understand why these two compounds aren't the same, and how each impacts your body.
How To Effectively Use CBD Lotion For When You Need It Most
Before diving into CBD lotion, make sure you know how to get the most out of it by following these tips.
Is Your Vape Broken? This Is How To Find Out
Educate yourselves on how vape pens work.
The Question Millions Are Asking: Is CBD Actually Safe?
Between all the claims and studies, there's still a lot of murkiness when it comes to CBD's safety.
What's In A Domain Name? Everything When It Comes To Your Cannabis-Related Website
It's actually way more important than you'd think.
Canopy Growth Is Likely Just the First Big Player to Bet on US Ending Prohibition
Canopy's acquisition of Acreage contingent on US legalization is probably just the first such deal as the industry grows increasingly confident prohibition will soon end.
The Cannabis Industry Is Embracing John Boehner as Reluctantly as He Is Embracing Cannabis
Boehner's public change-of-heart on marijuana coincided with his appointment to the board of Acreage but he has still never touched the stuff.