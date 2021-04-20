Discover CBD Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Since 2015 Discover CBD has prided itself on empowering customers to take control of their personal CBD journey through education and affordable cannabinoid products that deliver on quality. All Discover CBD products are manufactured in Colorado in the largest hemp specific ISO-7 cleanroom in the country using non-GMO hemp. We work diligently to third-party lab test each batch of product which provides assurance to shoppers that the product they are holding in their hand contains everything it says it does-- including the correct amount of CBD. In addition, our team believes strongly that a passion for the cannabis plant and a deep connection to nature are the foundations of success in this industry. We believe sharing a connection with the plant drives the creation of higher quality products and fuels connections within the entire community.