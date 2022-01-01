Eel River Organics

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

FARM FRESH FLAVOR

We are farmers tied deeply to our land, farming alongside the Avenue of the Giants and the Eel River in Humboldt County. Using an ancient and intuitive method called Dry-Farming, we farm cannabis in its purest most natural state without artificial irrigation, pesticides, lights, or additives.

WHY DRY FARM?

Our plants grow in their natural cycle, pulling minerals and nutrients from the soil beneath them and strengthening in the wind and sun. Dry-Farming helps develop higher levels of THC and essential oils, leading to a final flower with a uniquely rich, concentrated flavor and potency.