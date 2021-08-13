El Planteo

Celebrities

Christopher Walken Comes Out of the Cannabis Closet at 78

The actor reveals he's an avid user of marijuana.

Advertising

The Best Cannabis Advertising Campaigns Of 2021

The Clio Awards actually have a marijuana category.

Medical Marijuana

Panama Next to Legalize Medical Marijuana

The bill was passed by unanimous vote in the National Legislative Assembly.

women in media

Can We Get Some Real Stoner Women On TV and In Movies?

Mainstream media owes us portraits of ladies who smoke weed as the real flesh-and-blood ones do.

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Vape Cartman? South Park Creators May Launch a Cannabis Brand

Trey Parker and Matt Stone indicate a weed line is in their future.

cannabis industry

How the Cannabis Industry Has Morphed and Changed, According to 'Ganja Guru' Ed Rosenthal

The co-founder of High Times magazine talks home cultivation, future of legalization, and more.

Cannabis

Holy Smokes! Meet The Nuns Who Grow Weed

Their calling: Growing cannabis and selling medicinal products derived from it.

Celebrities

Beyoncé Building a Cannabis Farm For Her Own CBD

Queen B isn't just a nickname, either - she'll harvest honey, too.

Celebrity Endorsement

Mila Kunis Has a New Weed-Theme Show Called 'Stoner Cats

But in order to watch the show, you need to own a Stoner Cats NFT.

