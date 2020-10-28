Facebook for Business

Cork & Keg Tours

Boost my Business Spotlights series: Come watch Renee Ventrice, of Cork & Keg Tours, showcase how businesses can use Facebook Live to increase awareness and acquire new customers - even while closed.

HoneyDoe Kitchen

Boost my Business Spotlights series: Learn how the founders of Honeydoe Kitchen launched a new meal delivery service using insights from the Facebook Pixel.

AdiotFit

Boost my Business Spotlights series: Meet Bayo Adio, founder of AdioFit, who joins us to share how he strengthens the gym's community with Facebook Groups and live content.

Unique Hair Boutique

Boost my Business Spotlights series: Accompany us on a virtual trip to Chicago, where we learn how Jennifer Calvillo's Unique Hair Boutique optimized Facebook ads to increase sales for a new line of beauty products.

Carol and John's Comic Book Shop

Boost my Business Spotlights series: Join us in Cleveland to learn how Carol and John's Comic Shop discovered ways to drive tangible business results with Facebook Live.

