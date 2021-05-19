Fisher Wallace Laboratories

Fisher Wallace Laboratories

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Fisher Wallace Laboratories, Inc. is a New York based medical device company that manufacturers and markets brain stimulation wearables that are indicated by the FDA to treat depression, anxiety and insomnia. The company recently raised over $3.5 million on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine to fund clinical trials and product development.

Follow Fisher Wallace Laboratories on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

3 Reasons Why Executives are Using a Medical Device to Manage Mental Health

Fisher Wallace Laboratories is challenging our reliance on drug therapy to treat anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

Continue Reading