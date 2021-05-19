Signing out of account, Standby...
Fisher Wallace Laboratories
Fisher Wallace Laboratories, Inc. is a New York based medical device company that manufacturers and markets brain stimulation wearables that are indicated by the FDA to treat depression, anxiety and insomnia. The company recently raised over $3.5 million on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine to fund clinical trials and product development.
3 Reasons Why Executives are Using a Medical Device to Manage Mental Health
Fisher Wallace Laboratories is challenging our reliance on drug therapy to treat anxiety, insomnia, and depression.