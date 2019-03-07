Franny's Farmacy

Franny’s Farmacy (est. 2018) is the brainchild of farm owners, Jeff and Frances Tacy. As part of North Carolina’s Hemp Pilot Program, the Tacys second hemp crop yield was harvested to produce CBD oil, used in a variety of Franny’s Farmacy private label consumer products. As a vertically integrated company, this husband and wife team have not only created a product line of the highest CBD quality, they have also successfully open two CBD dispensaries.  There are plans for several more retail locations to be opened through 2019 - 2020. Franny is the 1st female hemp farmer in North Carolina, and was the Featured Farmer for 2018’s Hemp History Week.  For more information please visit www.FrannysFarmacy.com.  

