Frontera Law Group is California’s premiere cannabis business specialty law firm. As the largest cannabis law firm in the State of California, Frontera’s clients are an amalgamation of the industry’s preeminent cannabis businesses. Frontera provides invaluable strategic advice for companies in and around the cannabis industry, helping each of its clients navigate the ever-changing landscape to build successful and sustainable enterprises while complying with California's complex evolving patchwork of state and local rules and regulations. Frontera’s practice areas include corporate structure, formation, governance and strategy, entertainment law, state and local compliance, permits and applications, intellectual property, securities, mergers & acquisitions, complex transactions, employment law, and real estate. Frontera also owns and operates several other businesses which specialize in the cannabis industry, including a full-service creative agency focused on helping to legitimize the perception of the cannabis industry through branding, advertising, marketing, and content services.