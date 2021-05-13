GABY

GABY

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Based in Sonoma County California, GABY is a cannabis consumer goods company with proprietary cannabis brands sold in over 200 dispensaries throughout California. GABY owns a significant majority of its supply channel including, manufacturing, distribution, and soon — retail. GABY's strong asset base combined with a management team comprised of highly skilled and successful retail entrepreneurs along with pioneers in California cannabis establishes a strong foundation from which GABY will continue to aggressively grow its brand portfolio and dispensary footprint across California.

Follow GABY on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

How This Company Is Redefining the Future of Retail Cannabis

With relationships in over 200 retailers in the mainstream sales channel and over 200 in the licensed channel, GABY Inc. bridges the gap between the licensed dispensary and mainstream markets.

Continue Reading