Based in Sonoma County California, GABY is a cannabis consumer goods company with proprietary cannabis brands sold in over 200 dispensaries throughout California. GABY owns a significant majority of its supply channel including, manufacturing, distribution, and soon — retail. GABY's strong asset base combined with a management team comprised of highly skilled and successful retail entrepreneurs along with pioneers in California cannabis establishes a strong foundation from which GABY will continue to aggressively grow its brand portfolio and dispensary footprint across California.