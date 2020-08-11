Signing out of account, Standby...
Gallagher
Build a better workplace with Gallagher.
Every organization faces different challenges and opportunities. Gallagher consultants approach employee and organizational wellbeing holistically. With Gallagher Better WorksSM, your best becomes better and your company becomes stronger. This is the guiding principle that informs every aspect of Gallagher’s comprehensive approach to beneﬁts, compensation, retirement, employee communications and workplace culture. And it’s how you turn your workplace from an obligation to a destination.
Build the Workplace Your Employees are Leaving to Find
Retain top talent by realigning your employee value proposition with changing workforce needs. Download Gallagher's new whitepaper for insights to counter The Great Resignation.
Building a Better Employee Experience
Gallagher Better WorksSM Insights Report: Building a Better Employee Experience explores strategies to address paid time off, mental health resources, hybrid work environments and vaccination mandates.
Leverage New Compensation Data and Insights to Retain Key Leaders
Explore the latest comprehensive compensation data derived from 2,848 Russell 3000 and S&P 500 companies. Includes executive compensation packages, incentive plans and trends from Gallagher's experienced consultants.
Integrate DEI Principles for Better Employee Engagement
The business case for DEI is clear: Organizations that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion perform better.
Data and Insights to Balance Workforce Needs with Business Goals
Retain valuable employees, increase engagement and sustainably achieve better business outcomes with actionable insights from thousands of employers and a data-driven approach to total rewards.
What is the Top HR priority in 2021? Attracting and Retaining Talent.
The 2021 Workforce Trends Report: People & Organizational Wellbeing Strategy from Gallagher provides provides a data-driven approach to total rewards, helping you attract and retain a competitive workforce and drive organizational success.
Protecting Organizational Culture During a Global Pandemic
Get answers to over 50 FAQs on the ARPA COBRA Subsidy compiled by Gallagher's Compliance Consulting experts to help plan and COBRA administrators.
Gallagher's 2020 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey Report
Recognize your strengths and identify opportunities to increase employee engagement and organizational outcomes.
COVID-19: Returning to the Workplace in a New Reality
Gallagher's latest report provides insight into encouraging workforce resiliency, building confidence in your organization and preparing for the future of work.