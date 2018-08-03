Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Matthew Morgan is co-founder of Green Axis Capital Corp. and co-founder of its brand Ignite. He is also the former owner of Reef Dispensaries, Tryke Companies and Bloom Dispensaries.

He and a partner started Bloom Dispensaries and in under a year, Bloom had over 100 employees and garnered over $1 million in sales per month. After trying to sell Bloom to a private investor, Morgan left the company to partner with the investor and start Reef Dispensaries and Tryke Industries. Reef currently runs six retail locations, two manufacturing plants, and two laboratories in Nevada and Arizona, with over 400 employees.

Matthew now consults for several different companies in different verticals around the globe.