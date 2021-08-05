Green Market Report

cannabis industry

Native American Tribes Forging Cannabis Partnerships

How more indigenous peoples of North America are getting into the industry.

Lawsuits

Oregon Company Sued For Having THC In Its CBD Drops

This is the third such lawsuit for Curaleaf.

legalization

Medical Flower Now Allowed In New York

New York's Cannabis Control Board is making up for the lost time.

cannabis retail

Shopping for Weed is Now a Multi-Sensory Experience

"Immersion retailing" is getting customers off of their couches and back into stores.

cannabis industry

Even More Cannabis-Mushroom Products Hitting The Shelves

Combining non-psilocybin fungi and CBD is getting to be big business.

cannabis industry

MedMen's Revenues Increase, But So Do Net Losses

It's been a pivotal year for the cannabis behemoth.

Podcasts

True Crime and the Cannabis Industry Meet In New Podcast

Topics sway from documentaries and federal lawsuits to decades-old racial injustice.

cannabis industry

Celebrating Notable Hispanic Leaders In the Cannabis Industry

Recognizing just a few key players for National Hispanic American Heritage month.

Green Tech

Who Are the Top Tech Minds in Cannabis?

What these power players are doing for the industry.

cannabis industry

Is Flower Losing Its Power?

Sales are strong but other products are gaining steam.

cannabis industry

Why the Industry Needs the Black CannaConference

The fall event supports and promotes BIPOC cannabis professionals.

cannabis industry

Can't Deny It: Women Are Consuming More Cannabis Every Year

More than 15 million women have purchased cannabis products so far in 2021 alone.

cannabis industry

Chairwoman Announced to Lead Newly Formed U.S. Cannabis Council

What this means for the coalition that seeks to end federal prohibition and create an equitable, values-driven space.

