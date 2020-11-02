GVB Biopharma

GVB Biopharma

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

GVB Biopharma is a vertically integrated, global leader in the ever-growing hemp industry. We prioritize cannabinoid research, industry innovation, and traceable quality control. GVB operates two state-of-the-art facilities: a 30,000-square-foot food-grade hemp processing facility in Central Oregon and a 40,000-square-foot white-label consumer product manufacturing facility in Las Vegas.

Follow GVB Biopharma on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

10 Tips for Starting a CBD Brand

Crafting a successful CBD brand that stands out becomes more complicated every year. Use these tips to develop a hemp brand that will stand the test of time.

Continue Reading