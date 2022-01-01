Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Hillview is a family farm with 50 years of experience growing floral, food, cannabis, and hemp. Seven years ago, Hillview CEO Ken VandeVrede decided to apply decades of farming and processing expertise in the CBD space.

Made from full-spectrum cannabidiol, HillviewCBD’s oils, gummies, and lotions combine the benefits of CBD with terpenes, antioxidants, and other all-natural hemp compounds. HillviewCBD third-party lab tests its products to ensure that they exceed quality standards.