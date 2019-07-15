Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

HUB International is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located across North America, HUB’s vast network of specialists help clients protect what matters most through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions.