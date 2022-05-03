Interim HealthCare Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is also part of Caring Brands International, a global healthcare leader with more than 530 franchise locations across seven countries.



Interim HealthCare franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs.