Juna’s products release the body, engage the mind, enhance social situations, and tastefully integrate into every moment of your day - from your morning coffee to nightly restorative sleep. Our finished products have a pleasant herbal taste that can be dropped under the tongue or added to a food or beverage of choice without compromising flavor.