Konfío es la compañía líder en soluciones financieras creadas especialmente para pequeñas y medianas empresas en crecimiento.

A través de una única plataforma digital, ponemos a tu alcance soluciones de financiamiento, pagos B2B y gestión empresarial para mejorar la productividad e incrementar las ventas de tu negocio.

How to start your business from scratch

If you want to build your company and do not know where to start, it is important that you rely on the solutions that technology gives you so that you focus your efforts on what is most important.

Konfío is among the 20 best-funded fintech companies on the CB Insights annual list

The American startup investment analysis platform published its annual Fintech 250 list, in which it names the most supported companies in digital financial services.

Konfío buys its first company: the Astro digital platform

The Mexican fintech was already a client of Astro and with its absorption adds a team of eight professionals.

Up Sí Vale and Konfío launch a new loan for SMEs

The credit is for working capital and with it SMEs can access amounts that can range from 100,000 to 5 million pesos. The process takes 10 minutes and the response is in less than 24 hours.

Quick guide to attract credit or financing to your business

David Arana, CEO of Konfio, a startup that has raised 18 million dollars, reveals his secrets for you to get either credit or financing of capital funds.

