Leafreport

Delta 8

FDA Issues Warnings to Companies Selling Delta-8 THC Products

Five companies in four states get official letters, a first from the federal agency.

Medical Marijuana

With No Plans For Recreational Cannabis in Sight, Medical Marijuana Sales Are Booming in Florida

Cardholders in the Sunshine State has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.

New York

How New York City Is Dealing With Legal Weed Purgatory: Cannabis Trucks and Underground Shops

Owners are taking advantage of loopholes while awaiting official licenses.

