Mammoth Distribution, established in 2017 and headquartered in Mammoth, California, is the premier vape supply company in California. Mammoth carries vape brands that are developed for the unique needs and occasions of today’s California cannabis consumer. The company aims to be the largest and most professional cannabis distribution company providing vape products with a focus on safety, quality, and potency. Mammoth’s distribution network spans the state of California and strives to provide the fastest, most consistent service to its retail partners to help build profitability and expertise for their vape selection.