As the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry, Marijuana Business Daily’s editors and reporters bring retailers, professional cultivators, infused product makers, ancillary service providers and finance professionals the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. In addition to the MJBizDaily newsletter, MJBizDaily Canada, hemp industry reports, and the monthly Marijuana Business Magazine, Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world’s largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, MJBizCon. Recent recognition and awards include Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50, The Inc. 500 and Folio Magazine’s Women in Media. Marijuana Business Daily is also a proud member of the Associated Press.

Latest

Concentrates

Concentrate Sales Are Up 40 Percent. Here's Why.

A rising comfort level with new technology that's easier to use.

legalization

The U.S. House Passes Bill to Federally Legalize Marijuana

The historic bill now goes to the Senate. Will it pass?

Legalize It

The UN Just Removed Marijuana Off the Dangerous Drugs List

Twenty-seven countries vote to recommend rescheduling cannabis.

cannabis industry

Here's How The 35 Available Senate Seats Could Impact The Cannabis Industry

As the election looms, results could turn the marijuana industry upside down.

cannabis industry

The Wildfires In Western U.S. Are Delaying The Outdoor Cannabis Harvest While Exposing Climate Impact

Wildfire smoke swirled over Washington state, Oregon and California, with smoke clouds blotting out the sun during a critical phase of a cannabis plant's growth cycle - when the plant is finishing its production of flower.

Cannabusiness

U.S. Cannabis Industry's Economic Impact Could Hit $130 Billion By 2024

Estimates published in the newly released Marijuana Business Factbook show the total economic impact of legal cannabis sales increasing 181 percent by 2024.

Sales

U.S. Retail Cannabis Sales On Pace To Rise 40 Percent, Eclipsing $15 Billion In 2020

Total U.S. sales could rise as high as $37 billion by 2023, Marijuana Business Daily data finds. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a huge curveball at projections.

Cannabusiness

Method Man Launches Cannabis Firm To Support Black Entrepreneurs

Rapper and actor Method Man said he's launching a new marijuana business specifically aimed at boosting other Black-owned cannabis companies.

Cost Cutting

5 Ways Cannabis Businesses Can Use Technology To Cut Costs, Promote Safety Amid Pandemic

Automation has many uses in the cannabis industry. Here are five ways cultivators and producers are cutting costs amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Could The Coronavirus Outbreak Delay Marijuana Legalization?

Coronavirus COVID-19 already has caused a number of state legislatures to temporarily shut down, including ones on the East Coast that were weighing recreational marijuana legalization measures.

Coronavirus

Amid Coronavirus, Canadian Cannabis Stores See 'Unprecedented' Sales Surge

Cannabis stores in Ontario and Alberta reported "unprecedented demand" as the country hunkers down to fight a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Adds Financial Pressures To Cannabis Industry, Openings For Investors

"Even though asset prices are contracting, demand is not, and that is a beautiful equation," Emily Paxhia says.

Coronavirus

In Wake Of Coronavirus, Cannabis Companies Look For Packaging Outside Of China

"This entire debacle has forced us to start leveraging relationships in Mexico and India," CEO of Wick & Mortar Jared Mirsky said.

