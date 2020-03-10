Signing out of account, Standby...
Marijuana Business Daily
Follow Marijuana Business Daily on Social
Latest
Concentrate Sales Are Up 40 Percent. Here's Why.
A rising comfort level with new technology that's easier to use.
The U.S. House Passes Bill to Federally Legalize Marijuana
The historic bill now goes to the Senate. Will it pass?
The UN Just Removed Marijuana Off the Dangerous Drugs List
Twenty-seven countries vote to recommend rescheduling cannabis.
White-Label Branding Could Become Cannabis's Hottest New Trend
It saves money and headaches.
Here's How The 35 Available Senate Seats Could Impact The Cannabis Industry
As the election looms, results could turn the marijuana industry upside down.
The Wildfires In Western U.S. Are Delaying The Outdoor Cannabis Harvest While Exposing Climate Impact
Wildfire smoke swirled over Washington state, Oregon and California, with smoke clouds blotting out the sun during a critical phase of a cannabis plant's growth cycle - when the plant is finishing its production of flower.
U.S. Cannabis Industry's Economic Impact Could Hit $130 Billion By 2024
Estimates published in the newly released Marijuana Business Factbook show the total economic impact of legal cannabis sales increasing 181 percent by 2024.
U.S. Retail Cannabis Sales On Pace To Rise 40 Percent, Eclipsing $15 Billion In 2020
Total U.S. sales could rise as high as $37 billion by 2023, Marijuana Business Daily data finds. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a huge curveball at projections.
Method Man Launches Cannabis Firm To Support Black Entrepreneurs
Rapper and actor Method Man said he's launching a new marijuana business specifically aimed at boosting other Black-owned cannabis companies.
5 Ways Cannabis Businesses Can Use Technology To Cut Costs, Promote Safety Amid Pandemic
Automation has many uses in the cannabis industry. Here are five ways cultivators and producers are cutting costs amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why Some Cannabis Multi-State Operators Are Prospering During Tough Times
What makes a successful MSO these days?
Could The Coronavirus Outbreak Delay Marijuana Legalization?
Coronavirus COVID-19 already has caused a number of state legislatures to temporarily shut down, including ones on the East Coast that were weighing recreational marijuana legalization measures.
Amid Coronavirus, Canadian Cannabis Stores See 'Unprecedented' Sales Surge
Cannabis stores in Ontario and Alberta reported "unprecedented demand" as the country hunkers down to fight a worsening coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Adds Financial Pressures To Cannabis Industry, Openings For Investors
"Even though asset prices are contracting, demand is not, and that is a beautiful equation," Emily Paxhia says.
In Wake Of Coronavirus, Cannabis Companies Look For Packaging Outside Of China
"This entire debacle has forced us to start leveraging relationships in Mexico and India," CEO of Wick & Mortar Jared Mirsky said.