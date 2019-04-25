MARY

MARY explores ways to educate and enlighten our society on cannabis culture; change negative impressions and eliminate stigmas; and cultivate community and togetherness with family and friends. 

CBD

Amazing CBD Benefits For Seniors Worth Knowing About

As we age, the power of CBD can actually help us even more.

CBD

CBD-Infused Smoothies Offer a Cool Recovery for Athletes

They're sweet, tasty and packed with a bunch of benefits of CBD to help recovery.

Medical Marijuana

Lu-wow! Hawaii Just Launched a New Medical Marijuana Program for Visitors

Tourists can apply for the 329-V card, which provides legal access to the state's medical cannabis dispensaries for up to 60 days.

Medical Marijuana

Cannabis And DNA Answer Key Questions About Endometriosis

Ten to 15 percent of women of reproductive age suffer from endometriosis. Can cannabis help?

Cannabis

The Definitive Guide To Juicing Cannabis

As people continue to experiment with cannabis in food, here are the in's and out's of juicing with weed.

Marijuana

Here's Some Smokeless Weed Options To Consider During The Pandemic

With COVID-19 attacking the respiratory system, some marijuana users are looking for alternatives to the usual joint. We offer some options.

CBD

Buy Better Hemp Oil With These Tell-Tale Product Tips

To ensure you're buying the safest, purest hemp oil and CBD products, it's important to look beyond the ingredients on the label. You should also find out whether the company making the product maintains consistent quality controls from start to finish.

CBD

Hong Kong's First CBD Cafe Officially Opens Its Doors

The cafe, named Found, is the city's first to offer CBD coffees, biscuits, beer and fruit juices.

Legal Marijuana

You Can Learn A Lot From Neko Catanzaro, The Woman Behind Some Of Arizona's Top Weed Brands

Recently promoted to President of Proven Media, one of the Arizona's leading cannabis PR firms, the industry pro brings a wealth of experience.

Marijuana

Cannabis For Sleep? Here's How Weed Helps You Catch Better Zzz's

We now have a more nuanced approach to using cannabis as a sleeping aid, selecting the appropriate strains in order to tackle specific sleep-related issues.

Health

5 Smokeless Cannabis Brands You Need To Know Right Now

If you're looking to imbibe cannabis in a smoke-free form, here are 5 brands with offerings worth trying.

Cannabis Insider

Inside the Country's First-Ever Cannabis Café

Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café will make history in West Hollywood this September. Here's what to expect.

CBD

The Link Between CBD and Sleep

CBD is a low-risk alternative to over-the-counter insomnia treatments.

