Started by a group of individuals passionate about the power of CBD, Medterra CBD is committed to providing the highest quality and pure cannabidiol products with zero THC. Licensed through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, Medterra's direct access to its US industrial hemp ensures no production shortages as demand continues to grow. This allows Medterra’s cannabidiol products to be the best industry priced across the United States and multiple countries in retail stores and practices. Medterra’s pure cannabidiol products are infused with the necessary ingredients to create essential products for life.