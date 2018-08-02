Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The future of living better is here. From batch to batch and location to location, Moxie delivers unmatched consistency and quality by crafting the finest cannabis extracts with the most innovative processes. The result is a consistent taste, aroma, and effect wherever our products are found. We maintain the highest quality through our Laboratory-Grade Three-Step Process. Using better technology and strict safety standards, we remain committed to providing patients with the highest quality medicinal cannabinoids available. Our innovative laboratory-grade three-step process utilizes pharmaceutical devices and follows strict industry practices.