Real Estate

Getting Prequalified for a Mortgage: How Does It Work, and Is It Worth It?

If you’ve ever asked yourself how much mortgage you can afford, getting prequalified is one of the first ways to find out. The process ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

What Is a Lien on a House?

Liens often have negative connotations for homeowners. Yet if you’re reading this article, you may be surprised to find out that you already have ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

What Is an Assumable Mortgage and How Does It Work?

There are many types of mortgages for homebuyers to consider in the U.S. Assumable mortgages aren’t as common as others, but they can offer ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Renting with Pets: Pet Rent, Pet Fees & Pet Deposits Explained

Many tenants are pet owners, especially in recent years, in which pet ownership has skyrocketed due to the pandemic. However, the rules regarding pets ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

10 Questions to Ask When Buying a House

While buying a house is exciting, it’s seldom a straightforward process. There are a lot of processes to take care of, and a lot ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

7 More Things to Look Out for When Screening Tenants

Renting your property out is a great way to earn a little extra income and, to find the ideal tenant, it’s well worth screening ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

What to Look Out for When Screening Tenants

Renting out your property is a great way to bring in income. However, finding the right tenant can be a tricky process. Whether you ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

How to Flip a House: A Beginner’s Step-by-Step Guide

So, you’ve decided to enter the exciting world of house flipping. You’ve done your research, considered the pros and cons, and you’re ready to ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

How to Flip a House: 7 Things to Consider Before You Get Started

TV shows make house flipping look like a sure-fire way to make a lump of easy cash. However, the reality is often quite different, ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Buying a House Sight Unseen: Worth It or Not?

Buying a new home is always an exhilarating experience. In some markets, you might consider putting in an offer without visiting the property in ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

9 Warning Signs When Selling Your Home

Anyone who has bought a home can appreciate that it’s not a simple process. Despite now having a little experience under your belt, selling ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

13 Warning Signs When Buying a Home

Buying a home is a tremendous investment, both financially and emotionally. All going well, your efforts should reward you with the keys to your ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

8 Rental Myths New Landlords Should Know

Becoming a landlord for the first time can be an exciting experience. However, several misconceptions may become apparent at the worst time. It’s best ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

How to Become a Landlord in 10 Steps

Renting out a property is a superb way to earn a little passive income. But how do you make the change from homeowner to ...

Continue Reading

Real Estate

What Is an REO Property, and How to Buy One?

Distressed properties can be a very attractive option for both homebuyers and investors. Yet when faced with the hustle and bustle of a foreclosure ...

Continue Reading