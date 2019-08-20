Signing out of account, Standby...
PollenGear
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
Pollen Gear™, a leading producer of premium, patented, customizable child-resistant packaging solutions, creates innovative products that promote product safety and responsible consumption in legal cannabis markets. The original patented creator of the Lo-Pro and Hi-Line glass jar collections, Pollen Gear is credited with creating the child-resistant packaging category and continues to expand its product assortment with new, pioneering solutions. Pollen Gear was recognized as a Top 100 Cannabis Company in 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Follow PollenGear on Social