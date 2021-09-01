Signing out of account, Standby...
From NFTs to the Metaverse: Cathie Wood unpacks ARK's Big Ideas for 2022 and beyond
In a recent Public.com Town Hall, Wood explored innovation trends on the minds of retail investors, and shared ARK's approach to investing in the future of disruptive ideas.
How Jason Gardner is Changing The Way Companies Are Paid
In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, Gardner talked about where he got the initial idea for Marqeta, and how he kept going and believing, even when he was told his idea was impossible.
From hola to bonjour: How Duolingo's Luis von Ahn is helping the world communicate
In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, von Ahn shared tips on how to build a mission-driven company and expand its growth without compromising its mission.
How Erika Nardini became one of the most powerful people in sports media
In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, Nardini discussed her tips for entrepreneurs, how to get good content right, and Barstool's bold future.
How Brent Bellm is helping small companies grow with BigCommerce
In a recent Public.com Town Hall with retail investors, Bellm talked about the future of ecommerce and where he sees the sector growing in the next few years.
From Hims to Hers: How Andrew Dudum created a $1.6 billion digital health company
Andrew Dudum founded Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS), a digital health startup with the goal of upending the traditional healthcare market.
From Dog Lover to BARK: How Manish Joneja Puts His Canine (and Human) Customers First
In a recent Public.com Town Hall, Joneja shared what makes BARK's subscription service stand out, and how the company makes sure it puts its human and canine customers first.
From Sports Fan to Draft King: How Jason Robins took his company to the major leagues
Jason Robins loved sports and wanted to turn his passion into a career.
From Launch to IPO: How Whitney Wolfe Herd became the youngest woman CEO to take a company public
Wolfe Herd founded BMBL in 2014 with the vision to disrupt dating apps by putting women in the driver's seat, empowering them to make the first move in building connections.