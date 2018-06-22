Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Founded in 2008, Secoo Group is the largest premium lifestyle platform in Asia, with 25.3% market share in China and 15.4% in Asia, according to world-renowned research institute Frost & Sullivan. The company was successfully listed in NASDAQ on September 22, 2017, under the symbol ‘SECO’.

Secoo has over 18 million registered members, with an average spending up to 520 USD per order, and offers 3,000 brands for our members covering all aspects of life including fashion, luxurious travel, gourmet, entertainment, art, Chinese artisanal goods, automobiles and private jets with more than 300,000 SKUs.