Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The Sud Group is a fully integrated real estate development company with operations in North America. Over the past 65 years, The Sud Group’s portfolio has grown to include prominent retail shopping centres, condominium buildings, apartment communities, and urban mixed-use projects.

Sud Group Capital is and has been the General Partner of multiple limited partnerships in Arizona, that represent over $200 million that has been successfully invested in various ground up multi- residential large apartment projects.

The Sud Group mission is to always secure high-quality investment opportunities for our investors, combined with full reporting and auditing, and a track record of returns that speaks for itself.