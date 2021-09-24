The Cannigma

Signing out of account, Standby...
How to Talk to Your Parents About Weed
Removing the stigma of cannabis use from the conversation.
Why Cottonmouth Happens and How To Fix It
More importantly, can it cause longterm damage?
Is Reddit the Most Pro-Cannabis Social Media Space?
In a sense, it's a perfect venue for all things marijuana.
CBD May Reduce Anxiety and Paranoia Induced by THC
A new study shows it can modify your high.
Women More Likely to Substitute Cannabis for Prescription Drugs
Why this new survey is important.
What Does 'Full Spectrum' Cannabis Mean?
And why so many think it's important.
What Is PGR Cannabis and How Can You Spot It?
Most importantly, is it bad for you?
Scientists Couldn't Kill Monkeys With Excessive Amounts of THC. Here's Why That Matters.
It doesn't look so good for rats.
Do Celebrity Cannabis Brands Actually Perform Well?
After all, they can't all be Bieber and Jay-Z.
Mixing Weed and Alcohol — the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Does 'weed before beer everything clear' really matter?
Does Weed Lower Testosterone?
What the evidence says - so far.
What Is THC Syrup and What Can You Use It For?
First, get to know what it isn't.
Most Cannabis Users Are 'Stoners' — Is That a Bad Thing?
A new survey highlights the stereotypes, "wake and bakers," and more.
Cannabis? Weed? Marijuana? Why What We Call It Matters
The answer is a resounding "maybe."
The Connection Between the Way Weed Smells and You
The question is, can we smell what we need as opposed to what we like?