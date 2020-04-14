Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The Cincinnati Insurance Company stands among the nation’s top 25 property casualty insurer groups based on net written premiums. Our commitment to the independent agency system began in 1950 and is our company’s core strength and competitive advantage. We excel by offering agents and policyholders a local presence, unparalleled claims service, loss control consultation services, work-saving technology initiatives and competitive products, rates and compensation.