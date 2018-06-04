Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Uncharted Supply Co. was founded by a community of adventurers and philanthropists all with a shared mission in mind: to educate families, friends, and communities, and prepare them for any kind of emergency. Uncharted seeks to bring peace of mind and emergency preparedness into the modern era. With innovative products like the Seventy2 Survival System, standing ready is no longer just for the doomsayers and survivalists.