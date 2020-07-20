Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Could Donald Trump Tease Legalizing Pot To Help Him Win Re-Election?
One attorney believes the current Commander-in-chief could use the idea of legal marijuana to help him stay in the White House.
The DEA Was Just Hit With A Lawsuit Over A Controversial Hemp Rule
There are growing fears that hemp farmers are getting smothered by laws.
Cannabis Cuisine Continues To Reach New Heights
Cheri Sicard is turning up the heat on unique, cannabis-infused meals.
A New DEA Rule Means 'Absolute Confusion' For CBD Businesses
The rule makes it difficult to produce legal CBD products, with one cannabis lawyer even saying it "threatens to destroy" the industry.
"Everything Costs More on the Inside:" Meet the Women Fighting for Pot Prisoners
"Eventually, we would like to send every prisoner $500 a month and give them a few grand when they get released, so they have a cushion while they look for work. No one should ever go to jail for weed. It's a no-brainer."
Power Players: Deepak Anand On The European Cannabis Market
"It's quite mainstream and quite easy to access, particularly when I compare this to Canada or the U.S., where we still don't have retail pharmacies that dispense the product," says Deepak Anand. "Germany is ahead of the rest of the world."
Trump Claim On Cannabis Ballot Initiatives 'Lacks Evidence'
"There is no clear indication" that a cannabis reform ballot initiative helps one party or the other, said Matthew Schweich, deputy director with Marijuana Policy Project.
'Kamala Harris Is There': Biden Veep Pick Inspires Cautious Optimism from Cannabiz
Vincent Sliwoski, a managing partner at law firm Harris Bricken, says Harris is more progressive on cannabis reform-now, at least-than Biden ever was.
"The Industry Still Isn't There:" Rob McPherson, Scourge of Cannabis LinkedIn
"The first area that has the opportunity to develop some stickiness with their value proposition target, who is the shopper, will be the retailer," says Rob McPherson.
'Everybody Likes Gummies' - Q&A with Power Player, Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman
"The other thing is that we see gummies really as a platform for experimentation and creating more specialized products," says Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands.
Power Players: Dutchie CEO Ross Lipson on the Future of Online Ordering
"We grew over 700 percent in order volume through the pandemic, and had a huge adoption of retailers showing interest and wanting to sign onto our platform," Dutchie CEO Ross Lipson says.
An 'Inconvenient Truth' About Indoor Growing
"You can't kind of engineer your way out of this," Evan Mills said. "There's an alternative, which is growing it outside."
Critics of 'Big Weed' Fret Over Retail Cannabis Slotting Fees
Cannabis retailers are charging between $1,000 and about $50,000 for prime shelf real estate, according to various reports. This development has boutique brands worried.
Weed's Big Tech Wish List
Amid the pandemic, one expert said the industry needs a robust online presence. At the moment, fewer people see cannabis billboards and companies can't set up booths at conferences and events.
How Did Oklahoma Become The Country's Hottest Cannabis Market?
"It would blow your mind, how many dispensaries there are just in this town. Every other building is a dispensary," says Daniel Lewis, CEO of the Cowboy Cup. "How those guys are all making money, I don't know."