3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs

Cybersecurity is key to any successful business. Here are three basic tips for getting started.

learn more about Hayden Field

By Hayden Field

  • Keep all of your software up to date to cut down on vulnerabilities that bad actors can exploit.
  • Back up all of your files via a cloud storage service, external hard drive or -- even better -- both.
  • Always turn on two-factor authentication, which incorporates texts and emails into the login process. Where you can, consider opting for three-factor authentication, which combines the use of a password, an item you have in your possession (such as a fob) and a characteristic that's unique to you (such as a fingerprint or face ID).

You can find more cybersecurity tips in The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom.

Hayden Field

Entrepreneur Staff

Associate Editor

Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

Related Topics

Technology Security Tech News and Trends Tech Tips Passwords Video Cybersecurity Data Security 3 Things To Know

More from Entrepreneur Exclusives

3 Simple Ways to Boost E-Commerce Sales

Why Your First 1,000 Customers Are Your Most Important

How to Grow Your Business By Finding New Customers

3 Stress-Busting Relaxation Exercises You Can Do Anywhere (60-Second Video)

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Sam Silverman

Business News

'Absolutely Nuts': Witnesses Speak Out After Magician Assaulted on Royal Caribbean Cruise During Performance

Australian magician Ben Murphy was in for the performance of a lifetime when he took the stage on March 1.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Rips Into Silicon Valley Bank Amid Collapse: 'It's No Better Than Radioactive Waste'

The "Shark Tank" star was among the millions of investors who had companies with finances that were handled through the financial institution.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'Big Short' Investor: SVB Crisis Is Accelerating Economic Slowdown

Danny Moses is pessimistic after Silicon Valley Bank's demise.

By Steve Huff