Xtreme Entrepreneurs

Discover what it takes to turn your passion for Xtreme sports into a successful business.

May 27, 2010

Seven entrepreneurs who turned their passion for Xtreme sports into successful businesses

Xtreme athletes push the limits, defying gravity and fear in pursuit of their passion.

Explore the stories of how some of the best Xtreme athletes in the world pushed the limits to start businesses based on their love of sports. From the legendary Tony Hawk and BMX star Mat Hoffman to the small-town Illinois native who started with $50 in his pocket, you'll discover what it takes to take to start a business based on your passion.