eBay Millionaires

Can you really sell millions of dollars worth of merchandise on eBay? These nine entrepreneurs did. Find out their secrets.

May 1, 2008 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By now, you're probably aware of the world of opportunity that awaits you on eBay. Scores of books have been written on the subject; eBay offers its own classes on the topic; and offshoot businesses have even been created to cater to eBay sellers.

But what does it take to get into the upper echelon of eBay sellers? To join the business owners who sell millions of dollars of products each year? We talked to eight of them to find out exactly that.

Here are their secrets.