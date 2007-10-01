Top 11 Extraordinary Hotels

These entrepreneurs are attracting guests from all over by creating vacation experiences like no other.

Imagine sleeping seven stories underground in a cave or watching fish swim past the window of your room. Sound a bit farfetched? Not to the owners of Kokopelli's Cave Bed & Breakfast in New Mexico or the creators of Jules' Undersea Lodge in Florida. In fact, all 11 of our extraordinary hotels have become successful businesses by allowing guests to trade in the daily grind for a world of adventure and mystique.

The hotels included in our slideshow cater to unusual niches, drawing travelers from the world over. There's something unique about each of them that entices curious vacationers to make the extra effort to get there, whether that means taking a floatplane or climbing 50 feet above the wilderness to sleep amid the trees.

Nurture your adventurous side as we take you on a tour of some of the world's most extraordinary hotels.--Kristin Edelhauser