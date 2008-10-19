2009 Franchise 500 Top 10

At the age of 52, Ray Kroc pitched the idea of opening several quick-service restaurants to brothers Dick and Mac McDonald, owners of the McDonald's hamburger stand in San Bernardino, California. With their approval, Kroc opened the first restaurant/franchise in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1955. Now the global food-service retailer has around 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Number of franchises: 24,799

Franchising since: 1955

Startup costs: $950,200 to $1.8 million

2008 rank: #5



